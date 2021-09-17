Shrine Bowl canceled again due to pandemic

For the second time in as many years the coronavirus pandemic has led to the cancelation of the Shrine Bow of the Carolinas.

The decision to cancel the game was made after a meeting of the Shrine Bowl Board of Governors on Thursday in Myrtle Beach, S.C. The board made the decision unanimously.

The game—which annually pits the top high school senior football players from North and South Carolina against each other—was originally scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, in Spartanburg, S.C.

“With the pandemic continuing to evolve, the current circumstances, and the monumental efforts required in safely preparing for Shrine Bowl Week in Spartanburg, and playing the game, are those that the Board feels we cannot achieve in the best interest of everyone at this time," Game Chairman Ronnie Blount said in a written statement. “In short, if we are not able to produce a great quality game as we have done for 83 years and provide the best game environment possible for our sponsors, players, coaches, staff, medical personnel and patrons, then we should not play the game this year.”

Although the game will not be played, the Shrine Bowl coaches will still select 44 players from each state in October.