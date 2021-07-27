 Skip to main content
Shot clock for high school basketball allowed by state adoption in 2022-23
Shot clock for high school basketball allowed by state adoption in 2022-23

Beginning with the 2022-23 season, a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in high school basketball games by state association adoption. A proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock was not approved.

A shot clock was among the topics discussed by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) Basketball Rules Committee at its annual meeting April 20-22. The recommendation was approved by the NFHS Board of Directors.

“The (N.C. High School Athletic Association) is aware that the NFHS has approved the use of a shot clock by state association adoption beginning in 2022-2023,” NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said. “The Board of Directors and staff will consult with our Basketball Coaches Association as well as system-wide and school athletic directors to make the best decision for the student-athletes of our state in the coming months.”

