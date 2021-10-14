Shorthanded North Iredell to entertain undefeated Statesville

South Iredell (2-5, 1-2) at Kannapolis A.L. Brown (3-4, 0-4), 7:30 p.m.: Kannapolis Memorial Stadium isn’t flooded with fond memories for South Iredell football. Perhaps the Vikings can exercise the demons from the 50-6 loss there in the opening round of the 1999 state playoffs. To be fair, the Wonders were the top-ranked 3A team in the state at the time. They’re hardily that touted presently. Kannapolis is coming off of a 19-18 loss to West Cabarrus. The Vikings beat West Cabarrus 21-17. This is a winnable game for South Iredell.

Lake Norman (5-2, 2-1) at Cox Mill (4-3, 1-2), 7:30 p.m.: The Chargers downed Kannapolis 16-3 on Oct. 1 and have had two weeks to get ready for this one. Lake Norman looks to bounce back after being shut out 27-0 last week by Greater Metro Conference frontrunner Hickory Ridge. The Wildcats need this one, especially with tricky rivalry games at South Iredell (Oct. 22) and versus Mooresville (Oct. 29) ahead to close out the regular season.

Mooresville (3-4, 2-1) at West Cabarrus (3-4, 2-2), 7:30 p.m.: The Blue Devils seem poised to make a run at a runner-up finish in the Greater Metro Conference. The Wolverines have allowed more than three touchdowns in a game only once this season. If the Blue Devils can hit their average (24 points) they should have a great chance to win.