OLIN—South Iredell plated two runs in the top of the seventh inning to overtake North Iredell for a 3-2 nonconference victory Wednesday.

Pitcher Caroline Constable retired the Raiders in order during the bottom of the seventh to preserve the win, the Vikings’ second of the season against North Iredell.

South Iredell nursed a 1-0 lead into the fifth inning, when the Raiders scored a pair of runs to pull ahead.

The Vikings (8-7) refused to lose.

“They didn’t lay down,” South Iredell coach Kaylee Johnson said. “They got punched in the mouth and decided they were going to come back.”

With one out in the top of the seventh, Constable, the Vikings’ leadoff hitter in the batting order, reached first base safely on a slap hit.

“She gets the team going, and she has speed,” Johnson said.

Abby Crew followed with another single, and she and Constable were both in scoring position when Hannah Mozeley stepped to the plate.

Mozeley hit a deep fly ball that was caught for the second out, but her sacrifice fly brought in the tying run.

Cleanup hitter Carsyn Benfield delivered an RBI single to drive in what ended up being the game-winning run.

“My three and four hitters have been able to produce in crucial situations,” Johnson said. “They own the moment.”

Constable held the Raiders to four hits. She struck out 11, including the side in the second inning.

It was a disappointing outcome for the Raiders (9-5) after taking the lead late against the Vikings, who scored six runs in the sixth inning during the previous meeting to break a 7-all time on their way to a 13-7 win.

“They played well coming off the (Fred T.) Foard game,” said North Iredell coach David Riddle, referring to a 19-3 loss on April 5. “I was proud of them.”

FINDING OFFENSE IN THE FIFTH

Kynlie Moss’ one-out infield single sparked the Raiders in the fifth.

Jaycee Warren followed with a double down the third-base line.

That brought North Iredell No. 8 hitter Elleigh Williams to the plate. She singled through the infield to drive in two runs, allowing the Raiders to take a 2-1 lead.

“They’ve been putting the ball in play,” Riddle said of the bottom of his batting order. “But we’re not used to relying on them for RBIs. I was proud of them.”

GETTING DEFENSIVE

The Vikings were poised to build on their 1-0 lead in the third. They tried to score the runner from second on Kendall Boyea’s two-out single to right field. The Raiders’ Andi Stroud fired the ball to home plate. Warren, the catcher, hauled it in and had the lead runner caught in a rundown. The throw to third base was on the money, and North Iredell got out of the inning.

Stroud caught a flyball in the fifth inning and doubled up the runner at first base.

“It gave us time to adjust to the pitcher,” Riddle said. “Our defense kept us in it, and Moss getting ahead of hitters. You have to help your pitcher. I don’t expect a pitcher to strike out 21.”

OTHER STATS

Crew, Benfield and Liz Winterhalter were each 2-for-4, and Izzy Zwilinske doubled.

Stroud singled in the first inning. It was the Raiders’ only other hit beside the three in the fifth.

Moss scattered 10 hits. She struck out five.

UP NEXT

South Iredell hosts Bandys on Thursday before returning to Greater Metro Conference play Tuesday at home against Mooresville.

North Iredell visits Western Foothills Athletic Conference foe St. Stephens on Tuesday.