Scoles, USC repeat as national champs

GULF SHORES, Ala. — Top-seeded and No. 1-ranked Southern California beat Florida State 3-1 Sunday to win its second consecutive NCAA women's beach volleyball championship.

Delaynie Maple and Mooresville native Julia Scoles (South Iredell H.S.) closed out Florida State's Anna Long and Kate Privett 25-23, 21-12 to clinch the 3-1 win for USC.

It was the eighth straight victory for Maple and Scoles, a graduate student who aided USC’s title run last year as well. The duo finished the season 36-1 overall—the 12th most wins by a pair in USC history.

USC (37-1) made its fifth appearance in the NCAA championship and extended its winning streak to 36 —the second longest streak in program history. The Women of Troy won their fifth national title and back-to-back NCAA crowns for the second time (2016-17).

USC's Hailey Harward and Tina Graudina beat Brook Bauer and Maddie Anderson 21-17 and 21-15 to take a 2-1 lead.

Audrey Nourse and Nicole Nourse beat Jordan Polo and Morgan Chacon 21-18, 21-16 to give USC the early lead but Florida State's Alaina Chacon and Madison Fitzpatrick rallied — after facing match point twice in the second set — to beat Megan Kraft and Sammy Slater 14-21, 24-22, 17-15 to make it 1-1.

Florida State (33-11) has lost four straight against USC and is 5-17 all-time against the Women of Troy.