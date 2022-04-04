Scoles, USC impressive in weekend invitational

Julia Scoles (South Iredell H.S.) aided the third-ranked Southern Cal women’s beach volleyball team to four wins over ranked opponents during this past weekend’s UCLA Invitational hosted on California’s Manhattan Beach.

In the 4-1 victory Saturday over No. 6 LSU, Scoles, a 6-foot-1 graduate student, and playing partner Delaynie Maple recorded a 21-18, 21-17 win in their match, extending their set win streak to 31 without a loss.

The duo bounced back from a 21-19 first-set loss against their counterparts from Hawaii in the second match on Saturday to win the last two sets 21-11, 15-13. USC defeated No. 9 Hawaii 5-0.

Scoles and Maple prevailed 21-11, 21-19 in the Trojans’ 4-1 win over No. 2 TCU on Sunday. They were 22-24, 23-21, 15-10 winners in their other match Sunday, a 5-0 USC victory over No. 15 Florida International.

Defending national champion USC (19-1) has won 18 in a row since a 3-2 loss March 5 to top-ranked UCLA.