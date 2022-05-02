 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scoles assists USC to Pac-12 title

Julia Scoles head shot

Scoles

Julia Scoles (South Iredell H.S.) helped USC’s beach volleyball team capture its fourth Pac-12 Championship on Friday in Tucson, Arizona.

The sweep over third-ranked UCLA in the Pac-12 final was the top-ranked Trojans’ 32nd straight victory.

Scoles and playing partner Delaynie Maple defeated the Bruins’ Lea Monkhouse and Jessie Smith 21-15, 21-17 on court three.

Scoles, a 6-foot-1 graduate student, and USC now turn their attention toward defending their national championship. The Pac-12 title secured an automatic berth in the 16-team NCAA Championship set to be played this week in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

No. 1 seed USC (32-1) opens against No. 16 UT Martin (17-8) on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s winners advance to Friday’s eight-team, double-elimination bracket. The field was doubled this year to 16 teams.

