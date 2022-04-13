Schmolke no-hits South Iredell in Lake Norman victory

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman outlasted South Iredell in a pitcher’s duel Tuesday night as the teams met in Greater Metro Conference action.

Luke Schmolke tossed a no-hitter. He struck out 15 of the 21 batters he faced during his seven innings of work. He issued no walks.

South Iredell’s Gage Tomlin took the loss despite allowing only one run on one hit and two walks in six innings on the hill. Tomlin struck out a pair.

The Wildcats broke a scoreless tie in the bottom of the fourth inning. Hunter Sherrill’s RBI double plated Chase Wigginton for the game’s only run.

It was the fifth straight victory for the Wildcats (11-4, 9-0). The loss snapped a three-game winning streak for the Vikings (6-11, 3-6).

The teams were scheduled to meet again Wednesday night in Troutman.