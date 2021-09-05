 Skip to main content
Schieck, Team USA claim the gold medal at Paralympic Games
Schieck, Team USA claim the gold medal at Paralympic Games

  • Updated
The U.S. women’s sitting volleyball team defended its gold medal Sunday in Tokyo during the final day of the Paralympic Games. Statesville native Emma Schieck, making her Paralympic debut, provided the exclamation point.

Schieck, a junior at UNC and 2019 graduate of South Iredell High School, scored the final point. China failed to return her serve, and the Americans prevailed in four sets (25-12, 25-20, 22-25, 25-19).

The victory avenged a loss to China in pool play. China finished atop Pool A at 3-0. The U.S. was second at 2-1.

Team USA defeated Brazil 25-29, 25-11, 25-23 in the semifinals to earn a rematch with China, which swept Canada in the other semifinal.

Team USA also won the gold medal in 2016 at the Rio Games. There it also beat China, ending the Paralympic winning streak they'd carried since Athens 2004.

