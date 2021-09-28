S. Iredell playing confident, hungry

The seniors have taken the lead.

In fact, a senior paces the Vikings in almost every major statistical category: Molly Smyth 240 assists; Brooklyn Ford 159 digs; Hannah Van Buren 31 blocks (23 solos); and Claire Long 15 aces.

“Our seniors are definitely the heartbeat of our program this year,” Jeffreys said. “I had a conversation with them all at the beginning of the season about being role models for the younger players in our program. I also spoke with them about being competitive leaders on the court, and I explained that I needed them to push themselves and their teammates to improve every single day. They have absolutely met those expectations. They are extremely talented in their own right, but they also do an amazing job working together and communicating on the court.”

The underclassmen have contributed as well.

Sophomore Brooke Aeschliman’s 142 kills are a team best, and she’s also made her presence felt at the net as a blocker with 20.