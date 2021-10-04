Runners to descend on Allison Woods for county championship meet

Allison Woods Outdoor Learning Center will host the Iredell County Cross Country Championships on Tuesday with the first race scheduled to start at 4 p.m. It is Allison Woods’ first time hosting the event.
Seven high schools from the county will be present.
Some runners to watch:
(Boys race)
- Griffin Horner. The Lake Norman senior finished first during the Wendy’s Invitational on Saturday in Charlotte. He completed the 5-kilometer course at McAlpine Park in 15 minutes, 47.40 seconds. It was a little more than 2 seconds slower than his season’s best time.
- Gavin Sweeney. The Lake Norman senior was second only to teammate Horner in the Wendy’s Invitational, logging a time of 15:55.70. He ran 15:45 in the esteemed Adidas XC Classic at WakeMed Soccer Complex on Sept. 18 to finish 10th.
- Tanner Smith. The Mooresville senior recorded a 12-place finish in the Adidas XC Classic with a time of 15:47.
- Philip Riddle. The North Iredell junior placed seventh at the Freedom Invitational on Sept. 25, posting his best time of the season at 17:04.88.
(Girls race)
- Madeline Stolberg. The Lake Norman junior recorded a runner-up time of 19 minutes flat during the Wendy’s Invitational on Saturday at McAlpine Park in Charlotte. Her best time of the season is 18:58.
- Sami Homburger. The Mooresville senior ran her fastest time (19:15.90) of the season Saturday, placing 17th in the Wendy’s Invitational.
- Natalia Nieto. The North Iredell junior continues to shave time from her first run of the season when she ran 22:09.74 at the River Run Cross Country Invitational. Nieto clocked in at 20:54.55 to place 16th at the Freedom Invitational on Sept. 25.
- Karli Townsell. The Statesville senior is capable of logging a time in the low 20s, which she proved Jan. 6 to win the North Piedmont Conference championship with a time of 20:18.33.