ROUNDUP: Woods leads North Iredell in softball win over West Iredell

SOFTBALL

North Iredell 6, West Iredell 4

OLIN—Savannah Woods doubled twice and drove in three runs Friday as North Iredell turned back West Iredell 6-4.

Maicie Earnest was the winning pitcher. Only one of the runs scored against her was earned. She allowed nine hits and struck out three.

Tatiana Huff, Terra Murphy and Martha Parlier supplied one hit apiece for the Raiders (4-8, 2-6).

No individual stats for West Iredell players were available.

BASEBALL

Mooresville 6, South Iredell 5

MOORESVILLE—South Iredell scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Friday to tie the game at 5, but Mooresville answered with a run in the last at-bat to prevail 6-5.

Gage Tomlin doubled and drove in three runs for the Vikings. Ben Cotton went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

No individual stats for Mooresville players were available.

GIRLS SOCCER

South Iredell 9, West Cabarrus 0

TROUTMAN—Olivia Ostwalt put the ball in the next three times and assisted another score Friday as South Iredell rolled to a 9-0 win over West Cabarrus.

Madelyn Buff and Trinity Thompson shared time in goal and combined for the shutout.

Scoring one goal each were Rylan Robisky, Erin Beinstock, Avery Lentz, Vanessa Salcedo, Emily Hapes and Morgan Leahy.

Adele Schwab contributed an assist.

BOYS LACROSSE

Lake Norman 14, Lake Norman Charter 11

CHARLOTTE—Lake Norman, representing the Bravest, defeated Lake Norman Charter, representing the Finest, 14-11 in the Hero’s Bowl played Friday at Memorial Stadium.

Brandon Debardinis scored three goals and assisted two more for the Wildcats.

Peter Geraffo and Shane Supek also scored three goals apiece for Lake Norman, and Supek won 17 of 26 faceoffs.

Hayden Chicon scored two goals and assisted a pair. Quinn Haines had one goal and one assist. Davis Heslink and Logan Wyatt added one goal each, and Ty Faucher assisted two goals.

J.J. Torpy had 13 saves in goal.