SOFTBALL

Mooresville 6, Lake Norman 2

MOORESVILLE—Campbell Schaen pitched a four-hitter Wednesday as Mooresville defeated Lake Norman 6-2 in the Greater Metro Conference tournament semifinals.

Lake Norman (12-11) scored in the top of the fourth inning to take a 2-1 lead.

The Blue Devils (19-6) answered with four runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Avrelle Harrell drove in two runs for Mooresville. Emily Dudley and Madelyn Colby each supplied two hits.

Kendall Robinson recorded two of the Wildcats’ four hits. Zoe Watson and Sophia Barone each picked up an RBI.

North Iredell 20, Statesville 0

OLIN—Alyson Dickerson tallied three hits, including a triple, and drove in two runs Wednesday night as North Iredell breezed to a 20-0 win over Statesville.

Barrett Williams also had three hits for the Raiders (12-8, 8-5), who finished with 14. She doubled and drove in one run.

Bethany Connolly contributed two hits, including a triple, and she drove in a game-high three runs.

Dickerson got the pitching win. She no-hit the Greyhounds while striking out five and walking two.

Kinley Feimister doubled, and Dilynn Norris, Jaycee Warren, Kaydence Gibson, Addie Holbrook and Anna Wright all had singles.

BASEBALL

Mooresville 10, Lake Norman 8

Mooresville scored three runs in the top of the eighth inning and then held Lake Norman to one run in the bottom half to prevail 10-8 in Wednesday night’s Greater Metro Conference tournament semifinal matchup.

The Blue Devils led 7-3 after plating three runs in the top of the seventh inning. The Wildcats responded with four runs in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Mooresville outhit Lake Norman 14-8. Aaron Burchett was 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs. Luke Modrak, Austin Emmert and Brandon Larfano each contributed two hits in the winning cause. Larfano and Corbin Clonch drove in two runs apiece.

Joseph Cavallaro hit a solo home run and also doubled for the Wildcats. Tyler Sumner had a hit and two RBIs. Carson Cherry doubled and picked up an RBI. Drew Nelson added one hit and one RBI.

North Iredell 22, Statesville 3

OLIN—Cole Cash homered, doubled and drove in two runs and Colby Umbarger went 3-for-3 with a double and four RBIs as North Iredell coasted to a 22-3 win over Statesville on Wednesday.

Colby Padgett went 3-for-4 with a pair of RBIs. Tate Green and Kayden Leazer each supplied two hits. Green drove in four runs, and Leazer had two RBIs.

Jake Robertson and Kolby Ponder combined for nine strikeouts and to limit the Greyhounds to five hits and four walks.

GIRLS SOCCER

North Iredell 8, Statesville 0

OLIN—Six different players scored goals for North Iredell on Wednesday as the Raiders rolled to an 8-0 victory.

Briana Ladino and Sam Helgesson pocketed two goals apiece.

Megyn Gaither recorded the shutout in goal for the Raiders, who scored five times in the second half.

Kaitlyn Miller and Lucy Wittenmyer each contributed one goal and two assists.

Kendra Hathcock and Gaither added one goal apiece.