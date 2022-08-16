ROUNDUP: Wildcats open season with five-set win over Hickory

VOLLEYBALL

Lake Norman 3, Hickory 2

HICKORY—Lake Norman rallied from a two-sets-to-none deficit to win Monday’s season opener against Hickory in five sets.

The Red Tornadoes took sets one and two by a pair of 25-20 scores.

The Wildcats answered in resilient fashion, taking the last three sets 25-23, 25-15, 15-9.

No individual stats for Lake Norman were available.

Alexander Central 3, Statesville 1

Madalyn Motley dished out 38 assists and Ashlyn Merritt recorded seven kills as Alexander Central opened the season Monday with a four-set victory (25-14, 25-23, 16-25, 25-21) over Statesville.

Sarah Hollar notched five blocks for the Cougars. Merritt and Bella Pritchard combined for 18 digs.

No individual stats for Statesville were available.

West Rowan 3, South Iredell 2

MT. ULLA—South Iredell battled back from a two-set deficit to force a decisive fifth set Monday before ultimately falling to West Rowan.

The Falcons won the first two sets 25-21, 25-20. The Vikings responded by winning the next two 25-18, 25-23.

West Rowan won the fifth 15-6.

No individual stats for South Iredell were available.

BOYS SOCCER

Concord 1, North Iredell 0

CONCORD—Richard Leon Marcial scored in the first half Monday and that goal held up as the game winner as Concord opened the season with a 1-0 victory over North Iredell.

Spiders goalkeeper Will Bowers made two saves for the shutout.