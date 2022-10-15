ROUNDUP: WFAC volleyball tournament starts Monday

The Western Foothills Athletic Conference volleyball tournament begins Monday.

The semifinals are Tuesday and the championship is Wednesday. All games will be played at the higher seed.

North Iredell (24-0) is the No. 1 seed. The Raiders host No. 8 Statesville (2-18) in the opening round at 6 p.m. West Iredell (14-7) is the No. 4 seed. The Warriors host No. 5 seed St. Stephens in the first round at 6 p.m.

The winners of those games will meet in the semifinals Tuesday at 6 p.m.

The other side of the bracket features No. 2 seed Fred T. Foard against No. 7 North Lincoln and No. 3 East Lincoln versus No. 6 Hickory.

FOOTBALL

Mooresville 54, West Cabarrus 7

MOORESVILLE—Greater Metro Conference-leading Mooresville blew past winless West Cabarrus 54-7 on Friday night.

The Blue Devils led 41-7 at halftime. No other details on the game were available.

Mooresville (7-1, 4-0) can lock up at least a share of the conference championship with a victory Oct. 21 at Kannapolis A.L. Brown. The Blue Devils finish the regular season Oct. 28 at home against Lake Norman.

Cox Mill 45, Lake Norman 7

MOORESVILLE—Cox Mill rolled to a 45-7 Greater Metro Conference victory over Lake Norman on Friday night.

It was the second straight lopsided loss for the Wildcats (6-2, 2-2).

No other details on the game were available.

Lake Norman hosts South Iredell on Oct. 21 before finishing the regular season Oct. 28 at Mooresville.

Hickory 56, West Iredell 30

HICKORY—West Iredell had its best scoring night of the season Friday, but it wasn’t enough.

Hickory won 56-30.

The Warriors’ previous high-scoring game came Sept. 23 when they beat Fred T. Foard 26-8.

No other details on Friday’s game were available.

West Iredell (1-7, 1-4) closes the regular season with back-to-back home games against North Lincoln (Oct. 21) and North Iredell (Oct. 28).