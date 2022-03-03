ROUNDUP: West Rowan holds off North Iredell on the diamond

BASEBALL West Rowan 3, North Iredell 2

OLIN—North Iredell scored twice in bottom of the seventh inning Wednesday night, but the rally fell short in a 3-2 nonconference loss to West Rowan.

The Falcons (1-0) scored once in the top of the first, second and seventh innings.

Thomas Shumaker had one of the Raiders’ five hits, and he drove in both of their runs. Kohen Ponder picked up two hits, and Tyson Combs doubled. Colby Umbarger had the other hit for North Iredell (1-1).

Landon Lowtharpe pitched six innings for the Raiders, holding the Falcons to two earned runs on six hits and a walk. He struck out three.

East Rowan 12, Lake Norman 2 (5 inn.)

GRANITE QUARRY—East Rowan scored five runs in the bottom of the first inning Wednesday night and cruised to a 12-2 mercy-rule victory over Lake Norman.

Austin Fulk went 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Mustangs (2-0).

Hunter Sherrill recorded two of the Wildcats’ (0-2) five hits. He also drove in one run. Jared Smith had a hit and drove in their other run. Tyler Sumner doubled.

The Mustangs had five extra base hits.