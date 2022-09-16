ROUNDUP: West Iredell volleyball wins another 5-setter

VOLLEYBALL

West Iredell 3, Alexander Central 2

TAYLORSVILLE—West Iredell improved to 4-0 in five-set matches this season when it defeated Alexander Central in nonconference action on Thursday.

Addison Gallyon produced 21 kills, six aces and two blocks as the Warriors won 19-25, 25-20, 15-25, 25-21, 15-5.

Keely West dished out 21 assists to go with her seven kills and three aces.

Gracie McClure finished with 23 digs for the Warriors (9-3). Taylor McClure added 13 digs to go with her 11 assists, and Ryleigh Capps chimed in with six kills and two blocks.

JV FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 20, Marvin Ridge 14

TAYLORSVILLE—Sawyer Chapman-Mays carried the ball 20 times for 101 yards and a touchdown Thursday as Alexander Central turned back Marvin Ridge 20-14.

Chapman-Mays’ TD, a 1-yard run, gave the Cougars the lead with 2 minutes, 56 seconds left and that six-point advantage held up.

Alexander Central led 14-0 at halftime thanks, in part, to Jamison Rowe’s 35-yard interception return for a TD and Jeremiah Whitaker’s 2-yard TD run. Whitaker finished with 60 yards rushing.

OTHER SCORES

JV Football: West Iredell 42, St. Stephens 6; North Iredell 28, Fred T. Foard 0; North Lincoln 38, Statesville 34; South Iredell 16, West Cabarrus 6