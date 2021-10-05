ROUNDUP: West Iredell volleyball hangs on, avenges loss to Statesville

HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL
West Iredell 3, Statesville 2: West Iredell nearly squandered a two-set lead Monday but regrouped to beat Statesville in five.
The Warriors won the first two sets 25-13 and 25-18. Statesville answered with victories (27-24, 25-19) in sets three and four. West Iredell prevailed thanks to a 15-7 decision in the fifth set.
The victory was the second straight for the previously-winless Warriors (2-9, 2-8). It also avenged a five-set loss to the Greyhounds (2-16, 1-10) on Sept. 9.
No individual stats were available for West Iredell.
Emily McIntosh and Lacie Evans led Statesville with a pair of triple-doubles. McIntosh supplied 20 assists, 17 kills and 11 digs. Evans added 23 assists, 13 kills and 11 digs.
Kaylee Greer contributed 13 digs and 11 kills for the Greyhounds. Teammates Gemiya Saner and Emma Evans chipped in with 15 digs apiece.
North Iredell 3, Hickory 0: HICKORY—North Iredell swept its fourth straight opponent Monday, beating Hickory 25-19, 25-9, 25-18.
No other details on the match were available.
The win helped the Raiders (14-1, 9-1) keep pace with Fred T. Foard (17-2, 10-1) in the race for the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship.
The regular season ends Oct. 13. It will be followed by the WFAC tournament—higher seeds will host all games—and then the state playoffs.
BOYS SOCCER
North Iredell 5, East Lincoln 3: OLIN—North Iredell scored two goals in the second half to force overtime and then added two more during bonus soccer as it rallied to beat East Lincoln 5-3 in Monday night’s conference meeting.
East Lincoln (6-5-1, 4-2-1) led 2-1 at halftime.
No other details on the game were available.
The Raiders improved to 7-3-1 overall and 4-2 in the conference.