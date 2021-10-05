ROUNDUP: West Iredell volleyball hangs on, avenges loss to Statesville

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

West Iredell 3, Statesville 2: West Iredell nearly squandered a two-set lead Monday but regrouped to beat Statesville in five.

The Warriors won the first two sets 25-13 and 25-18. Statesville answered with victories (27-24, 25-19) in sets three and four. West Iredell prevailed thanks to a 15-7 decision in the fifth set.

The victory was the second straight for the previously-winless Warriors (2-9, 2-8). It also avenged a five-set loss to the Greyhounds (2-16, 1-10) on Sept. 9.

No individual stats were available for West Iredell.

Emily McIntosh and Lacie Evans led Statesville with a pair of triple-doubles. McIntosh supplied 20 assists, 17 kills and 11 digs. Evans added 23 assists, 13 kills and 11 digs.

Kaylee Greer contributed 13 digs and 11 kills for the Greyhounds. Teammates Gemiya Saner and Emma Evans chipped in with 15 digs apiece.

North Iredell 3, Hickory 0: HICKORY—North Iredell swept its fourth straight opponent Monday, beating Hickory 25-19, 25-9, 25-18.

No other details on the match were available.