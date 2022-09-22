ROUNDUP: West Iredell tops Statesville in boys soccer

BOYS SOCCER

Warriors turn back Hounds in OT

West Iredell 1, Statesville 0 (OT)

West Iredell secured its first Western Foothills Athletic Conference victory Wednesday by beating Statesville 1-0.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak.

Senior forward Taylor Gregory scored the winning goal in overtime on an assist from Josue Rodriguez.

The Warriors (4-6, 1-4) outshot the Greyhounds 14-6. West Iredell goalkeeper Isaac Bunton recorded his first shutout of the season. He finished with nine saves.

VOLLEYBALL

West Iredell 3, Statesville 1

West Iredell won Wednesday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference match with Statesville in four sets.

The Warriors (10-4, 5-3) prevailed 25-20, 25-22, 21-25, 25-19.

Addison Gallyon finished with 17 assists for the Warriors. Keely West chimed in with 21 assists, eight kills and four aces.

Taylor McClure served five aces and made 14 assists. Ryleigh Capps provided seven kills and two blocks before getting injured.

Emily McIntosh paced the Statesville offense with 22 kills. Kaliayah Smith contributed 28 digs and 11 kills. Kaylee Greer added 11 kills, and Lacie Evans handed out 49 assists.

Cox Mill 3, South Iredell 1

TROUTMAN—Cox Mill defeated South Iredell in four sets (25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-210 during Wednesday’s Greater Metro Conference match.

It was the first conference loss for the Vikings (7-7, 5-1), who collected 18 digs and 14 kills from Brooke Aeschliman and 23 assists and 14 digs from Grace McClure.

Laney Shoemaker supplied nine kills. Kaitlyn Landis and Cynthia Nicole Osborne each contributed eight kills.

North Iredell 3, Hickory 0

HICKORY—Unbeaten North Iredell swept Hickory in Western Foothills Athletic Conference action Wednesday.

The Raiders won 25-19, 25-17, 25-29.

No other details on the math were available.

North Iredell (18-0, 8-0) is back in action Monday when it hosts Statesville.

JV VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 2, Cox Mill 0

TROUTMAN—Hannah Satterfield produced nine kills Wednesday as South Iredell swept Cox Mill 25-21, 25-14.

Erica Cook served four aces to aid the Vikings’ offense. Lila English handed out seven assists.