ROUNDUP: West Iredell, top-ranked North Iredell win in volleyball tune-up for each other

VOLLEYBALL

West Iredell 3, North Lincoln 0

Addison Gallyon tallied 23 kills and Gracie McClure made 26 digs Tuesday as West Iredell defeated North Lincoln in straight sets (25-17, 25-22, 25-17).

Brooklyn Gibson added 13 kills for the Warriors, who improved to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference.

Keely West contributed 29 assists, four kills and an ace, and Taylor McClure added 15 assists to go with her seven kills.

West Iredell host North Iredell on Thursday.

North Iredell 3, East Lincoln 0

OLIN—Top-ranked North Iredell continued its unbeaten start to the season on Tuesday by dominating East Lincoln 25-8, 25-14, 25-9.

The Raiders (11-0, 3-0) have lost only four sets in 11 matches.

No individual stats were available.

North Iredell visits West Iredell on Thursday.

Lake Norman 3, West Cabarrus 0

MOORESVILLE—Alexa Arnold led Lake Norman to a 25-22, 25-9, 25-15 victory over West Cabarrus on Tuesday.

Arnold recorded nine kills, four blocks and three aces for the Wildcats.

Sarah Frager paced Lake Norman in digs with 14, and Madison Fox handed out 14 assists.

BOYS SOCCER

West Iredell 5, South Caldwell 3

West Iredell downed South Caldwell 5-3 in Tuesday’s nonconference tilt.

The Warriors scored twice in the opening five minutes. Ethan King pocketed a loose ball and Bryson Derting ripped one into the net from the top of the 18.

Josue Rodriguez connected on a penalty kick. David Bunton collected a loose ball off a corner kick and served it in to Gabe Ivey, who scored with a header.

The Warriors added an own goal. A South Caldwell defender got a foot on King’s shot and the ball went around the keeper.

Isaac Bunton made 12 saves in goal for the Warriors.

West Iredell (3-2) faces North Iredell in Thursday’s Western Foothills Conference opener.