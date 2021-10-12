 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: West Iredell stays hot, avenges loss to North Lincoln
ROUNDUP: West Iredell stays hot, avenges loss to North Lincoln

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

West Iredell 3, North Lincoln 0

West Iredell gutted out a 29-27 first-set victory Monday on its way to sweeping North Lincoln.

The Warriors (5-10, 3-9) won sets two and three 25-14 and 25-13.

The win, West Iredell’s third straight and fifth in the last six matches, avenged a four-set loss to the Knights on Sept. 15.

No other details on the game were available.

North Iredell 3, East Lincoln 0

OLIN—North Iredell swept East Lincoln on Monday to move closer to claiming at least a share of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference title.

No other details were available on the match.

The Raiders (17-1, 12-1) close the regular season Wednesday at West Iredell. Fred T. Foard (18-2, 11-1), which is also in the championship hunt, hosted Hickory on Tuesday night and finishes the regular season Wednesday at St. Stephens.

St. Stephens 3, Statesville 1

Statesville pulled through for a tough 27-25 win in the first set but St. Stephens responded by winning the next three (25-13, 25-20, 25-16) en route to victory Monday.

Kaylee Greer and Kaliayah Smith had double-doubles for the Greyhounds. Each supplied 11 kills and 10 digs.

Emily McIntosh finished with a team-high 19 digs. She also had nine kills and nine digs. Lacie Evans assisted 23 kills, and Emma Evans contributed 10 digs.

