ROUNDUP: West Iredell remains winless despite Gallyon’s big outing
HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

East Lincoln 3, West Iredell 1

DENVER—Addison Gallyon posted 19 kills, 14 digs and five blocks Wednesday but West Iredell fell 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20 to East Lincoln.

Keely West handed out 23 assists, and she made 20 digs for the Warriors (0-9, 0-8).

Brooklyn Gibson led West Iredell in digs with 28. She also contributed seven kills.

Fred T. Foard 3, Statesville 0

NEWTON—Fred T. Foard defeated Statesville 25-12, 25-9, 25-13 on Wednesday.

Emily McIntosh finished with 13 digs, six assists and three kills for the Greyhounds (2-15, 1-9).

Kaliyah Smith supplied six kills and five digs for Statesville, and teammate Lacie Evans contributed six assists and four digs.

Foard improved to 14-2 (9-1).

North Iredell 3, North Lincoln 0

PUMPKIN CENTER—North Iredell continued its push for the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship on Wednesday with a three-set sweep over North Lincoln.

No other details on the game were available.

The Raiders raised their record to 13-1 overall (8-1).

BOYS SOCCER

North Iredell 3, Statesville 0

North Iredell distanced itself from Statesville with two second-half goals on its way to a 3-0 Western Foothills Athletic Conference win Wednesday night.

No other details on the game were available.

The Raiders improved to 6-3-1 (3-2) while the Greyhounds fell to 1-9-1 (0-6).

