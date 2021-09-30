ROUNDUP: West Iredell remains winless despite Gallyon’s big outing

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

East Lincoln 3, West Iredell 1

DENVER—Addison Gallyon posted 19 kills, 14 digs and five blocks Wednesday but West Iredell fell 25-17, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20 to East Lincoln.

Keely West handed out 23 assists, and she made 20 digs for the Warriors (0-9, 0-8).

Brooklyn Gibson led West Iredell in digs with 28. She also contributed seven kills.

Fred T. Foard 3, Statesville 0

NEWTON—Fred T. Foard defeated Statesville 25-12, 25-9, 25-13 on Wednesday.

Emily McIntosh finished with 13 digs, six assists and three kills for the Greyhounds (2-15, 1-9).

Kaliyah Smith supplied six kills and five digs for Statesville, and teammate Lacie Evans contributed six assists and four digs.

Foard improved to 14-2 (9-1).

North Iredell 3, North Lincoln 0

PUMPKIN CENTER—North Iredell continued its push for the Western Foothills Athletic Conference championship on Wednesday with a three-set sweep over North Lincoln.