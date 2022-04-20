ROUNDUP: West Iredell rallies in extra innings to beat Statesville

BASEBALL

West Iredell 11, Statesville 10 (9 inn.)

Cade Gaither tripled to clear the bases and then scored on an overthrown ball as West Iredell used a four-run rally in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Statesville 11-10 on Tuesday night.

Statesville (0-14, 0-10), on the verge of its first win of the season, plated three runs in the top of the ninth to seize a 10-7 lead. The game was tied at 7 after seven innings.

Talen Caton finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs for the Warriors (3-12), who snapped a six-game losing streak. Eli Josey was also 2 for 4, and he drove in one run.

Eli Pharr contributed one hit and one RBI for West Iredell, and Michael Beckham also drove in a run.

Both teams had eight hits.

No individual stats for Statesville were available.

South Iredell 4, North Iredell 3

TROUTMAN—South Iredell scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to erase a 2-0 deficit and held on to defeat North Iredell 4-3 in Tuesday night’s nonconference game.

Trailing 4-2 in the seventh, the Raiders manufactured one run but were unable to tie or regain the lead.

Anson Strange doubled and drove in one run for North Iredell, which outhit the Vikings 6-5. Dan Loyd and Cole Johnson also supplied one hit and one RBI apiece for the Raiders. Tyson Combs and Colby Umbarger each had a double.

Johnson struck out nine over six innings but was the losing pitcher. Only one of the Vikings’ runs was earned.

No individual stats for South Iredell were available.

Mooresville 9, East Burke 1

MORGANTON—Mooresville erupted for nine runs in the first inning Tuesday night en route to a 9-1 win over East Burke.

Connor Robertson doubled and drove in two runs for the Blue Devils (11-8).

Jake Modrak and Josh Fleming both supplied one hit and two RBIs. Drew Park was 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Clayton Coil, Thomas Vero, Braeden Major and Gavin Raab shared time on the mound. They combined to allow just two hits while striking out 11.

Alexander Central 10, Newton-Conover 0 (6 inn.)

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central rolled to a 10-0 win over Newton-Conover on Tuesday night.

Caleb Williams, Konor Davis and Mason Chapman combined to no-hit the Red Devils and for 12 strikeouts.

Williams was 2 for 2 with an RBI. Chapman had a hit and two RBIs. Jaret Hoppes finished 2 for 4 with an RBI.

GIRLS SOCCER

Lake Norman 3, Mallard Creek 1

CHARLOTTE—Sophia Balliet scored two goals Tuesday night as Lake Norman downed Mallard Creek 3-1.

The Wildcats led 2-1 at halftime and tacked on an insurance goal in the second half.

Tate McCord also scored a goal for Lake Norman (13-2), which won its eighth straight game. Kaelyn Andrews, Jacey Rase and Savannah Jerome each contributed one assist.

Lake Norman’s Sara Ardus registered five saves in goal.

Statesville 3, West Iredell 1

Statesville earned its first win of the season Tuesday night, beating West Iredell 3-1.

Keagan Rivera scored all three goals for the Greyhounds (1-10, 1-7).