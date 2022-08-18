ROUNDUP: West Iredell prevails in Pope’s debut as coach

VOLLEYBALL

West Iredell 3, Newton-Conover 0

CONOVER—West Iredell swept Newton-Conover in its season opener Wednesday, giving new head coach and former Warriors player Macy Pope her first victory.

West Iredell won 25-4, 25-7, 25-14.

The Warriors opened the first set by scoring the first 19 points. Keely West served four of her five aces during that span.

Addison Gallyon led the offensive attack with 13 kills. Brooklyn Gibson added nine kills.

West handed out 29 assists. Taylor McClure assisted another nine kills.

North Iredell 3, South Iredell 0

OLIN—North Iredell opened the season Wednesday with a three-set sweep over South Iredell (0-2).

Emma Norris tallied 12 kills and two blocks for the Raiders, who won 25-13, 25-18, 25-21.

Madeline Sigmon, Emily Campbell and Skylar Bolin each supplied six kills and one block.

Tilley Collins made 12 digs and served three aces for North Iredell. Ailena Mykins assisted 21 kills and Megyn Gaither assisted 13. Both served a pair of aces.

No individual stats for South Iredell were available.

BOYS SOCCER

North Iredell 2, Watauga 1

OLIN—North Iredell secured its first win of the season Wednesday night, beating Watauga 2-1.

The Raiders (1-1) led 1-0 at halftime.

No other details on the game were available.