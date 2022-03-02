ROUNDUP: West Iredell, North Iredell start baseball season on positive notes

BASEBALL
West Iredell 5, West Caldwell 4
Behind Freeman Wallace’s two hits and two RBIs Tuesday night, West Iredell rallied for a 5-4 season-opening win over visiting nonconference foe West Caldwell.
West Iredell trailed 4-1 after the second inning but plated four unanswered runs. The two in the bottom of the fifth evened the score, and West Iredell scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Eli Josey recorded one hit and an RBI. Also with one hit each were Landon Keller, Cade Gaither and Eli Pharr.
Tyler Ribbeck relieved Gaither on the mound. Ribbeck threw the final five innings for the win. He didn’t allow a run, walk or hit and struck out two.
North Iredell 13, Lincolnton 3
LINCOLNTON—Dan Loyd and Anson Strange each drove in three runs and recorded a double Tuesday night as North Iredell opened the season with a 13-3 nonconference romp over Lincolnton.
Strange finished 3 for 4, and Loyd had two hits.
Thomas Shumaker tripled and doubled for the Raiders. Cole Johnson had two hits, including a double, and one RBI.
Tyson Combs and Kohen Ponder each contributed one hit. Ponder drove in one run.
Johnson pitched four innings for the win. He held the Wolves scoreless on two hits and one walk, while striking out five.
St. Stephens 12, South Iredell 1
HICKORY— South Iredell gave up six runs in the third inning to fall behind by seven and never recovered in a 12-1, season-opening nonconference loss Tuesday to St. Stephens.
Gage Tomlin and Michael Eichhorn combined for the Vikings’ only two hits.
SOFTBALL
Lake Norman 15, West Iredell 0
Linda Moore tripled twice and drove in four runs Tuesday as Lake Norman opened the season with a 15-0 win in five innings at West Iredell.
Moore finished 3 for 4 at the dish to help her cause in the pitcher’s circle where she earned the win, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk over two innings. Moore struck out five.
The Wildcats scored three or more runs in each of the first four innings.
Amelia Rider doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Wildcats.
Samantha Ladowski doubled and tripled as part of a 3-for-4 effort. She drove in a pair of runs.
South Iredell 12, North Iredell 10
TROUTMAN— Izzy Zwilinske homered and drove in two runs Tuesday as South Iredell opened the season with a 12-10 nonconference win over North Iredell.
Skylar Provenza and Liz Winterhalter each tripled, doubled and drove in a pair of runs for the Vikings, who trailed 8-4 after the Raiders put up six runs in the top of the fifth inning.
South Iredell responded with seven runs in the bottom half of the fifth to regain the lead for good.
Kaycee Pitcher had three hits and RBI for the Vikings. Caitlyn Carter and Charity Risner each supplied two hits and an RBI.
No stats were available for the Raiders (1-1).
Alexander Central 9, Maiden 0
MAIDEN—Ava Chapman batted 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and two RBIs Tuesday as Alexander Central defeated Maiden in its season opener.
The Cougars scored three runs in the third inning and continued to pad their lead the next three innings.
Faith Carrigan also doubled as part of a 3-for-4, 3-RBI effort. Peyton Price supplied three hits as well, and Darcy Childers had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.