ROUNDUP: West Iredell, North Iredell start baseball season on positive notes

Tyson Combs and Kohen Ponder each contributed one hit. Ponder drove in one run.

Johnson pitched four innings for the win. He held the Wolves scoreless on two hits and one walk, while striking out five.

St. Stephens 12, South Iredell 1

HICKORY— South Iredell gave up six runs in the third inning to fall behind by seven and never recovered in a 12-1, season-opening nonconference loss Tuesday to St. Stephens.

Gage Tomlin and Michael Eichhorn combined for the Vikings’ only two hits.

SOFTBALL

Lake Norman 15, West Iredell 0

Linda Moore tripled twice and drove in four runs Tuesday as Lake Norman opened the season with a 15-0 win in five innings at West Iredell.

Moore finished 3 for 4 at the dish to help her cause in the pitcher’s circle where she earned the win, allowing no runs on one hit and one walk over two innings. Moore struck out five.

The Wildcats scored three or more runs in each of the first four innings.

Amelia Rider doubled twice and drove in three runs for the Wildcats.