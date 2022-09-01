ROUNDUP: West Iredell goes 5 sets, beats Hickory

VOLLEYBALL

West Iredell 3, Hickory 2

HICKORY—Addison Gallyon supplied 23 kills Wednesday as West Iredell won another five-setter.

The Warriors prevailed 25-14, 25-19, 19-25, 24-26, 15-10 over Hickory.

Brooklyn Gibson contributed nine kills, and Gracie McClure served four aces.

The Warriors (4-1, 2-0) collected 23 and 17 assists, respectively, from Keely West and Taylor McClure. West Iredell also won its Western Foothills Conference opener in five sets against Statesville.

North Iredell 3, Statesville 0

North Iredell defeated Statesville in straight sets to remain unbeaten on Wednesday.

The Raiders won 25-8, 25-17, 25-16.

Kaliayah Smith had eight kills for the Greyhounds. Emma Evans paced them in digs with 13, and Lacie Evans assisted 22 kills.

No individual stats were available for North Iredell (9-0, 2-0).

BOYS SOCCER

West Iredell 4, Hibriten 3

LENOIR—West Iredell scored four unanswered goals Wednesday to rally past Hibriten, 4-3.

Hibriten led 2-0 at halftime and 3-0 after a goal in the first five minutes of the second half.

Taylor Gregory scored two goals and assisted another for the Warriors.

Josue Rodriguez and Chris Mayo also scored for West Iredell. Rodriguez assisted one goal as well, and Ethan King and Gabe Ivey each had an assist.

Isaac Bunton made 16 saves in goal for the Warriors.