ROUNDUP: West Iredell edges Statesville in 5 sets

VOLLEYBALL

West Iredell 3, Statesville 2

Addison Gallyon tallied 16 kills, including four in the fifth set, as West Iredell outlasted Statesville in Monday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference opener.

The Warriors prevailed 25-17, 25-14, 22-25, 15-25, 15-10.

Gallyon also contributed 10 digs and four aces.

Brooklyn Gibson added 10 kills, and she served two aces in the fifth set.

Ryleigh Capps supplied seven kills and four blocks, and Keely West handed out 31 assists for West Iredell (3-1, 1-0).

No individual stats for Statesville were available.

North Iredell 3, Hickory 0

OLIN—North Iredell, the top-ranked team in the West region, opened Western Foothills Athletic Conference play Monday with a dominant win over Hickory.

The Raiders (8-0, 1-0) won 25-19, 25-4, 25-14.

No other details on the match were available.

BOYS SOCCER

North Iredell 6, South Iredell 1

OLIN—Garrett Chase was one of six goal scorers for North Iredell on Monday and he also assisted two goals as the Raiders rolled to a 6-1 win over South Iredell.

Luis Perez scored a goal and assisted another for North Iredell, which led 5-1 at halftime.

The Raiders’ other goal scorers were Josh Bamberger, Hunter Joyce, Pierce Privette and Noah Wittenmyer.

Alexis Luna finished with three saves in goal for the Raiders.

West Rowan 2, West Iredell 1

MT. ULLA—West Rowan defeated West Iredell in nonconference action Monday, 2-1.

Josue Rodriguez scored the Warriors’ lone goal.

West Iredell goalkeeper Isaac Bunton recorded 14 saves.