ROUNDUP: West Iredell earns first softball win of the season

SOFTBALL

West Iredell 10, Hickory 8

Emma Byers tripled twice and drove in a run Friday to help West Iredell secure its first win of the season, a 10-8 victory over Hickory.

Byers finished 3 for 4 at the plate, as did teammate Julie Dagenhart, who also drove in one run.

Kaylee Chapman tripled and drove in two runs for the Warriors (1-5, 1-3). She struck out seven in the circle and nabbed the pitching win. Kyndl King had two hits and an RBI.

West Iredell’s three runs in the sixth extended its lead to 10-4. Hickory scored four runs in the top of the seventh.

Alexander Central 16, Watauga 0 (5 inn.)

BOONE—Alexander Central had 15 hits and 14 RBIs Friday in a 16-0 rout of Watauga.

Kirstyn Herman was 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles.

Faith Carrigan went 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Peyton Price was 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. Kenzi Church also had two hits and two RBIs.

Kara Hinkle got the pitching win for the Cougars (11-0, 2-0). She went the distance, allowing only two hits and three walks while striking out six.

GIRLS SOCCER

North Iredell 7, Statesville 1

OLIN—Brianna Ladino pocketed two goals and assisted another one Thursday to lead North Iredell to a 7-1 victory over Statesville.

Maris Chase had one goal and one assist for the Raiders (6-2, 2-1).

North Iredell players with one goal each were Alayna Faw, Cameryn Reavis, Lauren Combes and Samantha Helgesson.

BASEBALL

Hickory Ridge 5, South Iredell 4

TROUTMAN—Hickory Ridge scored four runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull ahead Friday and then held off South Iredell for a 5-4 win.

The Vikings plated two runs in the bottom of the seventh to produce the final margin.

Brice Warren and Ben Cotton each doubled and drove in a run for the Vikings (3-8, 1-3). Gage Tomlin had two of their seven hits.

Watauga 6, Alexander Central 0

BOONE—Alexander Central managed only one hit Friday and suffered its first loss of the season, falling 6-0 to Watauga.

The Pioneers scored three runs in the first inning and never looked back.

Levi Brown had the one hit for the Cougars (9-1, 1-1).

Hickory 11, West Iredell 0 (5 inn.)

Hickory scored six runs in the fourth inning to blow the game open Friday on its way to an 11-0 win over West Iredell.

Cade Gaither and Seth Huss accounted for the only two hits for the Warriors (2-7, 1-4).