ROUNDUP: West Iredell, Diaz secure first soccer win

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

West Iredell 4, Maiden 2

West Iredell collected goals from four different players Monday night and won its first game of the season. The Warriors defeated visiting Maiden 4-2.

It also marked the first win for Warriors’ first-year head coach Mataus Diaz.

Josue Rodriguez, Bryson Derting, Kasey Mecimore and Jacob Yang each scored one goal.

West Iredell used a three-goal second half to improve to 1-1.

Alexander Central 2, Statesville 2

TAYLORSVILLE—Statesville and Alexander Central battled to a 2-2 draw on Monday night.

Pablo Pineda and Salatiel Carpintyro each tallied a goal for the Greyhounds (1-2-1). Tanner Davis assisted both.

Eli Kerley and Ethan Teague scored for the Cougars (2-3-1). Corey Lawson and Romero picked up assists.

VOLLEYBALL

North Lincoln 3, Statesville 0

Statesville took North Lincoln to task in each set but lost in three Monday. The Knights prevailed 29-25, 25-23, 25-22.