ROUNDUP: West Iredell, Diaz secure first soccer win

HIGH SCHOOL
BOYS SOCCER
West Iredell 4, Maiden 2
West Iredell collected goals from four different players Monday night and won its first game of the season. The Warriors defeated visiting Maiden 4-2.
It also marked the first win for Warriors’ first-year head coach Mataus Diaz.
Josue Rodriguez, Bryson Derting, Kasey Mecimore and Jacob Yang each scored one goal.
West Iredell used a three-goal second half to improve to 1-1.
Alexander Central 2, Statesville 2
TAYLORSVILLE—Statesville and Alexander Central battled to a 2-2 draw on Monday night.
Pablo Pineda and Salatiel Carpintyro each tallied a goal for the Greyhounds (1-2-1). Tanner Davis assisted both.
Eli Kerley and Ethan Teague scored for the Cougars (2-3-1). Corey Lawson and Romero picked up assists.
VOLLEYBALL
North Lincoln 3, Statesville 0
Statesville took North Lincoln to task in each set but lost in three Monday. The Knights prevailed 29-25, 25-23, 25-22.
LaCie Evans served five aces for the Greyhounds. She also dished out nine assists.