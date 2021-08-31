 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: West Iredell, Diaz secure first soccer win
ROUNDUP: West Iredell, Diaz secure first soccer win

HIGH SCHOOL

BOYS SOCCER

West Iredell 4, Maiden 2

West Iredell collected goals from four different players Monday night and won its first game of the season. The Warriors defeated visiting Maiden 4-2.

It also marked the first win for Warriors’ first-year head coach Mataus Diaz.

Josue Rodriguez, Bryson Derting, Kasey Mecimore and Jacob Yang each scored one goal.

West Iredell used a three-goal second half to improve to 1-1.

Alexander Central 2, Statesville 2

TAYLORSVILLE—Statesville and Alexander Central battled to a 2-2 draw on Monday night.

Pablo Pineda and Salatiel Carpintyro each tallied a goal for the Greyhounds (1-2-1). Tanner Davis assisted both.

Eli Kerley and Ethan Teague scored for the Cougars (2-3-1). Corey Lawson and Romero picked up assists.

VOLLEYBALL

North Lincoln 3, Statesville 0

Statesville took North Lincoln to task in each set but lost in three Monday. The Knights prevailed 29-25, 25-23, 25-22.

LaCie Evans served five aces for the Greyhounds. She also dished out nine assists.

Kaylee Greer led Statesville in digs (11) and kills (eight). Emily McIntosh provided nine digs, seven assists and six kills, and Kaliayah Smith finished with nine digs to go with her three kills and two aces.

