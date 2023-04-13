BASEBALL

West Iredell 8,

South Iredell 7

West Iredell scored the winning run on a walk-off hit to defeat visiting South Iredell 8-7 in Wednesday’s nonconference game.

The Warriors scored twice in the bottom of the seventh.

South Iredell led 6-3 before West Iredell scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to tie. The Vikings regained the lead with one run in the top of the seventh before the Warriors rallied again.

Cade Gaither went 2-for-4 with a double and a pair of RBIs for West Iredell (6-9).

Talen Caton and Carlos Ortega-DeMorrow each supplied two hits and an RBI. Eli Pharr doubled.

Brice Warren provided two hits, including a double, and an RBI for South Iredell. Bode Younts doubled and drove in a run. Zach Dillard had a pair of RBIs.

Alexander Central 10,

Newton-Conover 0 (6 inn.)

Caleb Williams pitched a one-hit shutout Wednesday as Alexander Central defeated Newton-Conover 10-0 in six innings.

Williams struck out 16. He helped his cause at the plate, going 3-for-4 with three RBIs.

Jaret Hoppes went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.

The Cougars scored in every inning but the second.

Bubba Pope and Sawyer Chapman-Mays also supplied three hits apiece for Alexander Central.