ROUNDUP: Warriors, Blue Devils earn volleyball wins

VOLLEYBALL

West Iredell 3, Bunker Hill 0

CLAREMONT—Keely West served six aces and handed out 24 assists Thursday as West Iredell downed Bunker Hill in straight sets, winning 25-12, 25-12, 25-7.

The Warriors improved to 2-0.

Addison Gallyon registered 12 kills and two blocks. Ryleigh Capps added 11 kills.

West Iredell’s JV picked up its first victory of the season. The Warriors pulled through in two tight sets to win by a pair of 26-24 scores.

Mooresville 3, Statesville 2

Mooresville held off Statesville for a five-set win (25-23, 25-18, 16-25, 23-25, 18-16) on Thursday.

Kaliayah Smith had 29 digs, 11 kills and five blocks for the Greyhounds.

Emily McIntosh added 28 digs and 20 kills for Statesville. Kaylee Greer contributed 18 digs and 11 kills, and Lacie Evans assisted 26 kills.

No individual stats for Mooresville were available.

OTHER SCORES

JV football: Statesville 6, Carson 0; Mooresville 41, Davie County 14