ROUNDUP: Volleyball playoff pairings released; Raiders No. 1 in West

The NCHSAA volleyball playoff brackets were released Thursday. Lake Norman, North Iredell, South Iredell and West Iredell qualified.

First-round action is Saturday. Game times have yet to be announced.

In the 3A West bracket, North Iredell (21-1) secured the No. 1 overall seed on the heels of beating Fred T. Foard in Wednesday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament championship. The win broke the regular-season tie for first place between the two.

The Raiders will host No. 32 seed West Charlotte in the opener. The winner of that game will play either No. 16 seed Oak Grove or No. 17 seed Pisgah in the second round. The Raiders will play at home until they either reach the state final in Raleigh or are eliminated.

Seven of the WFAC’s eight teams qualified for the playoffs, and that includes West Iredell. The Warriors are the No. 30 seed in the 3A West and open at No. 3 seed West Rowan. The winner of that game will play either No. 14 seed Hickory or No. 19 seed North Buncombe in the second round.