ROUNDUP: Vikings, Raiders advance in volleyball playoffs

South Iredell 3, Cox Mill 0

TROUTMAN—South Iredell dismissed fellow Greater Metro Conference member Cox Mill in the opening round of the 4A state playoffs Saturday.

The Vikings (20-4) won 25-14, 25-18, 25-20.

South Iredell, the No. 9 seed, will play at No. 8 seed Davie County in the second round Tuesday. The War Eagles advanced with a three-set victory over No. 25 seed South Mecklenburg.

North Iredell 3, West Charlotte 0

OLIN—Top seed North Iredell breezed in the first round of the 3A state playoffs Saturday, beating No. 32 seed West Charlotte 25-3, 25-8, 25-7.

The Raiders will host Pisgah (16-7) in the second round Tuesday. The 17th-seeded Bears swept No. 16 Oak Grove in the first round.

West Rowan 3, West Iredell 0

MT. ULLA—West Rowan (25-2) knocked West Iredell out of the 3A state playoffs Saturday, winning the opening-round matchup 25-17, 25-19, 25-16.

The Warriors finished the season 6-13.

West Forsyth 3, Lake Norman 0