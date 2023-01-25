ROUNDUP: Unbeaten Lake Norman rolls again

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 71,

A.L. Brown 22MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman dominated from the beginning Tuesday, defeating Kannapolis A.L. Brown 71-22.

Kelsey Rhyne made 5 of 10 3-pointers and finished with 22 points to lead the Wildcats (19-0, 7-0), who led 41-11 at halftime.

Samantha Shehan chimed in with 11 points, and Alexis Shehan chipped in 10 points and five assists.

Alexander Central 60, South Iredell 48TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central scored 29 points off turnovers Tuesday on its way to a 60-48 win over South Iredell.

Sydney Hayes had 17 points and six rebounds for the Cougars (17-2). They outscored the Vikings (4-13) 18-6 in the second quarter to lead 36-21 at halftime.

Hallie Jarrett added 12 points for Alexander Central.

Kayden Johnson scored a game-high 19 points for South Iredell. She also pulled down 16 rebounds for a double-double. Gracie Brooks added 10 points for the Vikings.

East Lincoln 65, Statesville 23DENVER—East Lincoln took control early Tuesday night and cruised to a 65-23 victory over Statesville.

Hailey McFadden led eight Mustangs scorers with a game-high 16 points.

Kiara Anderson added 15 points for East Lincoln (19-0, 9-0), which opened up a 23-2 lead in the first quarter. The Mustangs led 50-10 at halftime.

Janiya Johnson’s nine points paced Statesville (3-13, 1-8).

BOYS BASKETBALL Lake Norman 59,

A.L. Brown 17MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman shut down Kannapolis A.L. Brown on Tuesday night, rolling to a 59-17 victory.

Trent Steinhour tossed in 14 points for the Wildcats (13-6, 6-1), who led 27-9 at halftime.

Tre McKinnon chimed in with 13 points.

Lake Norman collected nine points from Nick Arnold and eight points from Cole Callaway.

Alexander Central 60, South Iredell 46TAYLORSVILLE—Avery Cook scored 17 points and dished out four assists on Tuesday, helping Alexander Central defeat South Iredell 60-46.

Carter Fortner contributed 13 points for the Cougars (12-6). They led 26-22 at halftime and 37-29 after three quarters.

Chad Lasher and Grayson Presnell each added 10 points.

Anderson Jones had a game-high 18 points for the Vikings (2-15). Nolan Clark added 15 points.

Fred T. Foard 49,

West Iredell 43NEWTON—Fred T. Foard turned back West Iredell 49-43 on Tuesday night.

Jermaine Cornelius made 5 of 10 shots from the field and led the Warriors with 13 points.

David Bunton finished with nine points, and Eric Dalton added eight for West Iredell (2-17, 0-9).

East Lincoln 73, Statesville 35DENVER—East Lincoln overpowered Statesville on Tuesday night, winning 73-35.

Houston Hartsell scored 15 points, and Dre Walker and Palmer Crichton each supplied 12 points for the Mustangs (15-4, 6-3).

Mason Simmons added 11 points for East Lincoln, which led 24-7 after the first quarter and 40-18 at halftime.

Kory Smith led Statesville (1-12, 1-8) with 10 points. Kevin Bryant contributed nine points.

OTHER SCORES

BoysNorth Iredell 48, St. Stephens 31

GirlsFred T. Foard 64, West Iredell 29

St. Stephens 59, North Iredell 38