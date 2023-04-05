BASEBALL

North Iredell 13, West Iredell 3

North Iredell had the bats going Tuesday and, led by Colby Umbarger, defeated West Iredell 13-3 in Western Foothills Athletic Conference action.

Umbarger went 4-for-5 at the plate with a home run. He drove in three runs.

The Raiders (7-6, 3-4) collectively finished with 15 hits.

Tate Green went 3-for-4 with a double and a home run, and he recorded a game-best four RBIs.

Dan Loyd finished 2-for-3 at the dish with a double and a pair of RBIs.

Hunter Baldwin doubled and drove in a run, and Thomas Shumaker picked up an RBI for the Raiders.

Tyson Combs and Bryson Morrison contributed two hits apiece for North Iredell, which won its third straight.

Loyd pitched two innings for the win. The Warriors (5-7, 1-6) managed one unearned run and a walk against him. Loyd struck out a pair. The Raiders used five pitchers.

No individual stats were available for West Iredell.

Mooresville 5, South Iredell 0

TROUTMAN—Mooresville scored three runs in the top of the seventh inning Tuesday to pull away from South Iredell for a 5-0 Grater Metro Conference win.

Noah Hildebran was the winning pitcher. He tossed a four-hitter and struck out 15.

Jake Modrak and Connor Robertson each supplied one hit and one RBI for the Blue Devils (6-8, 3-4).

Rowan Jackson, Luke Modrak, Austin Emmert and Brandon Larfono contributed one hit apiece for Mooresville.

Tyler Hughesman doubled and Michael Eichhorn picked up two hits for South Iredell (4-10, 3-4).

SOFTBALL

North Iredell 19, West Iredell 5

Andi Stroud produced five hits, including a double and a triple, and she drove in six runs to lead North Iredell past West Iredell on Tuesday, 19-5.

Kynlie Moss pitched the win for the Raiders, striking out four, walking two and allowing six hits.

The Raiders posted nine runs in second inning to blow the game open.

Barrett Williams racked up three hits to go with her RBI.

Emma Norris, Dilynn Norris and Moss paired hits, with Dilynn Norris and Moss each having two RBIs.

Jaycee Warren, Elleigh Williams and Maicie Earnest each provided doubles with an RBI for North Iredell (9-3, 5-2).

Kaylee Chapman doubled three times and drove in a run for the Warriors, who scored four runs in the fifth inning.

Jackie Pedraza and Taylor Stikeleather were both 2-for-3 for West Iredell. Lindsey Harpe doubled and drove in a run for the Warriors.

Lake Norman 17, A.L. Brown 2

MOORESVILLE—Avery Evans and Kyera Combs each hit a home run as Lake Norman cruised past A.L. Brown in four innings Tuesday, 17-2.

Both players had two hits. Evans drove in four runs and Combs recorded a pair of RBIs.

Kendall Robinson tripled as part of a 2-for-4 day at the plate, and she had two RBIs as well.

Zoe Watson and Vivian Billiard contributed two hits apiece, and both drove in one run.

Charlee Kelly pitched three hitless and scoreless innings for the win. She struck out four.

GIRLS SOCCER

North Iredell 6, West Iredell 0

Six different players scored goals and three different players registered assists as North Iredell beat West Iredell 6-0 on Tuesday.

The Raiders built a 4-0 halftime lead and didn’t look back.

With one goal apiece were Kendall Hubbard, Taylor Sharpe, Hazel Roberts, Lucy Wittenmyer, Sam Helgesson and Megyn Gaither.

Assisting Raider goals were Ruthie Greer, Briana Ladino and Georgeanne Johnson.

Gaither recorded the win in goal for North Iredell.