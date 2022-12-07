ROUNDUP: Tharpe’s basket in closing seconds sends North Iredell past Alexander Central

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 45, Alexander Central 44

OLIN—Beckham Tharpe scored the game-winning basket with 2.9 seconds left Tuesday night as North Iredell won the nonconference battle with Alexander Central 45-44.

The Raiders hit four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and rallied from an eight-point deficit (36-28) on their way to improving to 4-1.

Tharpe scored 15 points to lead North Iredell. Greyson Kerr supplied nine points, Cole Saunders had eight points, and Kade Pierce pitched in with seven points.

Avery Cook led the Cougars (2-2) with 15 points. Chad Lasher contributed 10 points, and Grayson Presnell added eight.

East Lincoln 70, South Iredell 61

TROUTMAN—East Lincoln held off South Iredell in the second half Tuesday night to prevail 70-61.

The Mustangs’ Palmer Crichton and Jackson Fannon paced all scorers, with each pouring in 16 points.

MJ Childress’ 15 points led the Vikings (2-4), who trailed 39-27 at halftime.

Nolan Clark and Will Vuk rounded out the double-digit scorers for South Iredell. They had 14 and 11 points, respectively.

Davis Hill supplied 12 points for East Lincoln (4-0).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 60, North Iredell 41

OLIN—Alexander Central scored 31 points off 38 North Iredell turnovers on Tuesday night on its way to a 60-41 victory.

Sydney Hayes pumped in a game-high 22 points for the Cougars (4-0). She also pulled down eight rebounds.

Meredith Wike and Hallie Jarrett added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for Alexander Central, which outscored the Raiders (1-4) 21-3 in the second quarter to lead 31-15 at halftime.

Jewel Allen and Tilley Collins led North Iredell with 11 points apiece. Lily Ward added 10 points, and Tatum Bradford scored seven to go with her eight rebounds.

East Lincoln 66, South Iredell 13

TROUTMAN—East Lincoln took control in the second quarter Tuesday night and never looked back on its way to a 66-13 nonconference win over South Iredell.

The Mustangs (4-0) outscored the Vikings (2-4) in the second 23-2 to lead 36-9 at halftime.

Ginny Overbay had a triple-double for the Mustangs. She scored 11 points, made 11 steals and grabbed 10 rebounds. Kiara Anderson had a double-double with 10 points and 10 steals.

OTHER SCORES

Boys: Mooresville 64, Weddington 60

Girls: Mooresville 41, Weddington 34