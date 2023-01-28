ROUNDUP: Tharpe, North Iredell topple Knights

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 53, North Lincoln 51

PUMPKIN CENTER — Beckham Tharpe poured in a game-high 31 points Friday night as North Iredell edged North Lincoln 53-51.

Cole Saunders added 11 points for the Raiders (13-7, 6-4), who built a 28-17 halftime lead and held on against the Knights (13-6, 7-3).

Greyson Kerr supplied seven points for North Iredell.

Kellan Karr led the Knights with 17 points.

Lake Norman 70, West Cabarrus 56

CONCORD — Trent Steinhour scored 14 points, pulled down 14 rebounds and blocked five shots Friday night, leading Lake Norman past West Cabarrus, 70-56.

Cole Callaway led the Lake Norman offense with 18 points. He also had five rebounds.

The Wildcats (14-6, 7-1) outscored the Wolverines 39-26 in the second half.

East Lincoln 85, West Iredell 38

Jackson Fannon pumped in a game-high 27 points Friday as East Lincoln breezed to an 85-35 victory over West Iredell.

The Mustangs (16-4, 7-3) scored 29 points in the first quarter and led 47-24 at halftime. Mason Simmons supplied 15 points.

Hunter Massey led West Iredell (2-18, 0-10) with 14 points. Isaac Bunton chipped in with nine.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

East Lincoln 81, West Iredell 12

East Lincoln (20-0, 10-0) put up 37 points in the first quarter Friday night on its way to an 81-12 win over West Iredell.

It was 65-10 at halftime.

Emma Monatanari, Kiara Anderson and Hailey McFadden each had 12 points for the Mustangs.

Brooklyn Gibson’s eight points led West Iredell (2-18, 0-10).

OTHER SCORES

Boys

Statesville 54, Fred T. Foard 47

Hickory Ridge 61, South Iredell 38

Girls

Statesville 40, Fred T. Foard 34

Lake Norman 69, West Cabarrus 53

North Iredell 57, North Lincoln 34

Hickory Ridge 70, South Iredell 29