ROUNDUP: Summerell nets game-winning goal for 8th-ranked Catawba

Former West Iredell High School standout Helen Summerell scored the overtime-winning goal Saturday to lift the unbeaten Catawba women’s soccer team to a 2-1 victory at Tusculum.

The outcome clinched at least a share of the South Athletic Conference championship, the Indians’ first since 2005.

It was Summerell’s fourth goal of the season. The sophomore leads the team in assists with nine.

Catawba (14-0-2, 8-0-1) is the eighth-ranked Division II women’s soccer team. The Indians host Newberry at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in their regular-season finale. They have secured a first-round home tournament game.

WFAC All-Conference girls golf

The Western Foothills Athletic Conference released its All-Conference girls golf team on Saturday.

Making the squad from Iredell County were West Iredell’s Kennedy Gaulding, Statesville’s Grace Van Patten and North Iredell’s Sydney Bradford and Tatum Bradford.

East Lincoln’s Kyla Callahan was named the girls golfer of the year, and North Lincoln’s Brad Mangum was named the girls golf coach of the year.