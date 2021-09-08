ROUNDUP: Statesville's Townsell places 2nd at meet

HIGH SCHOOL

CROSS COUNTRY

Statesville’s Karli Townsell was the runner-up in the girls’ 5-kilometer race at Southside Park in Newton on Tuesday.

Townsell logged a time of 22 minutes, 0.50 seconds. East Lincoln’s Macy Parks was first to the finish line, completing the course in 21:26.12.

West Iredell’s Cross McKinney was the top-finishing runner from Iredell County in the boys’ race. He and Statesville’s Chris Cox placed 21st and 22nd, respectively.

McKinney posted a time of 21:29.13. Cox was timed at 21:32.70.

Statesville and West Iredell were the only Iredell teams that competed in this event hosted by St. Stephens.

VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 3, Hickory Ridge 0

TROUTMAN—South Iredell downed Hickory Ridge in three sets during Tuesday’s Greater Metro Conference clash.

Brooke Aeschliman recorded 11 kills and three blocks for the Vikings, who won 25-12, 25-17, 25-8.

It was the fifth straight win for South Iredell (6-2, 2-0).