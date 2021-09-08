ROUNDUP: Statesville's Townsell places 2nd at meet

HIGH SCHOOL
CROSS COUNTRY
Statesville’s Karli Townsell was the runner-up in the girls’ 5-kilometer race at Southside Park in Newton on Tuesday.
Townsell logged a time of 22 minutes, 0.50 seconds. East Lincoln’s Macy Parks was first to the finish line, completing the course in 21:26.12.
West Iredell’s Cross McKinney was the top-finishing runner from Iredell County in the boys’ race. He and Statesville’s Chris Cox placed 21st and 22nd, respectively.
McKinney posted a time of 21:29.13. Cox was timed at 21:32.70.
Statesville and West Iredell were the only Iredell teams that competed in this event hosted by St. Stephens.
VOLLEYBALL
South Iredell 3, Hickory Ridge 0
TROUTMAN—South Iredell downed Hickory Ridge in three sets during Tuesday’s Greater Metro Conference clash.
Brooke Aeschliman recorded 11 kills and three blocks for the Vikings, who won 25-12, 25-17, 25-8.
It was the fifth straight win for South Iredell (6-2, 2-0).
Molly Smyth served five aces and made 10 digs. Hannah VanBuren supplied eight kills and four blocks.
Claire Long served four aces, and Brooklyn Ford led the back row defense with 11 digs.
Fred T. Foard 3, Statesville 0
Fred T. Foard defeated Statesville in three sets Tuesday, winning 25-5, 25-14, 25-11.
Emily McIntosh led Statesville with 10 digs, four kills and four assists.
Kaliayah Smith supplied nine digs and five kills for the Greyhounds (1-9, 0-3). Teammates LaCie Evans and Emma Evans contributed seven assists and seven digs, respectively.
Foard improved to 5-1 (1-1).
North Iredell 3, North Lincoln 0
OLIN—North Iredell swept North Lincoln in Tuesday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference match.
No other details on the game were available.
The Raiders improved to 7-0 (2-0).