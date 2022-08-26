ROUNDUP: Statesville upends South Iredell in boys soccer

BOYS SOCCER

Statesville 3, South Iredell 1

TROUTMAN—Three different players scored as Statesville downed South Iredell 3-1 in Thursday night’s nonconference game.

Caleb Armstrong, Esteban Londono and Moises Contreras each registered a goal.

The Greyhounds led 1-0 at halftime.

Sam Buckner made seven saves in goal for Statesville (4-0).

VOLLEYBALL

Lake Norman 3, West Iredell 0

MOORESVILLE—Emersyn Reiter recorded 13 kills and seven blocks Thursday as Lake Norman defeated West Iredell 25-23, 25-23, 25-15 in nonconference action.

Izzy Sandoval added eight kills, and Olivia Lefebrve served six aces.

Madison Fox and Macy Burkett contributed 24 assists and 14 digs, respectively.

JV FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 36, North Gaston 6

DALLAS—Jamison Rowe caught two touchdown passes from Wade Queen on Thursday, leading Alexander Central to a 36-6 win over North Gaston.

Rowe’s second TD reception went for 52 yards and gave the Cougars a 28-0 lead late in the third quarter.

Sawyer Chapman-Mays carried the ball nine times for 126 yards to lead the AC rushing attack. Queen added 74 yards and one TD on five carries.