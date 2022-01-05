 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Statesville too much for West Iredell
ROUNDUP: Statesville too much for West Iredell

basketball logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

Statesville 88, West Iredell 45

Torrey Miller Jr. led four Statesville players in double figures Tuesday night as the Greyhounds coasted to an 88-45 Western Foothills Athletic Conference win over West Iredell. Miller scored 18 points.

Statesville (4-3, 2-1) led 45-26 at halftime and outscored the Warriors in every quarter, including a 23-5 advantage in the fourth.

Christian Moore supplied 17 points for the Greyhounds. Teammates Amir Bailey and Messiah Robinson added 16 and 10 points, respectively.

No individual stats were available for West Iredell (0-12, 0-4).

Hickory 63, North Iredell 52

HICKORY—John Holbrook tossed in 17 points Tuesday night to lead Hickory to a 63-52 nonconference win over North Iredell.

The Raiders (9-4) trailed 49-31 after the third quarter and were not able to mount enough of a comeback in the fourth to overtake the Red Tornadoes.

Jamien Little added 15 points for Hickory (11-1).

No individual stats for North Iredell were available.

Lake Norman 59, Hickory Ridge 55

MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman held off Hickory Ridge on Tuesday night for a 59-55 Greater Metro Conference victory.

Cole Callaway led the way for the Wildcats with 16 points.

Alex Gruber added 12 points.

Lake Norman (11-2, 2-1) led 31-25 at halftime over the Ragin’ Bulls (4-9, 1-2).

Mooresville 67, South Iredell 54

TROUTMAN—Mooresville defeated South Iredell 67-54 in Tuesday night’s Greater Metro Conference game.

No other details were available.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Statesville 61, West Iredell 34

Nakayla White-Connor poured in 28 points—four below her season high—to lead Statesville to a comfortable 61-34 Western Foothills Athletic Conference win over West Iredell on Tuesday.

White-Connor was 9 of 18 from the field. She also had five steals and five rebounds.

Saniah Davidson contributed 10 points for the Greyhounds, and Adrianna Ferriell added eight. Ferriell also snared 12 rebounds. Teammate Tykeria Swift paced the Greyhounds in rebounds with a whopping 17.

No individual stats for West Iredell players were available.

