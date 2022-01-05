ROUNDUP: Statesville too much for West Iredell

BOYS BASKETBALL

Statesville 88, West Iredell 45

Torrey Miller Jr. led four Statesville players in double figures Tuesday night as the Greyhounds coasted to an 88-45 Western Foothills Athletic Conference win over West Iredell. Miller scored 18 points.

Statesville (4-3, 2-1) led 45-26 at halftime and outscored the Warriors in every quarter, including a 23-5 advantage in the fourth.

Christian Moore supplied 17 points for the Greyhounds. Teammates Amir Bailey and Messiah Robinson added 16 and 10 points, respectively.

No individual stats were available for West Iredell (0-12, 0-4).

Hickory 63, North Iredell 52

HICKORY—John Holbrook tossed in 17 points Tuesday night to lead Hickory to a 63-52 nonconference win over North Iredell.

The Raiders (9-4) trailed 49-31 after the third quarter and were not able to mount enough of a comeback in the fourth to overtake the Red Tornadoes.

Jamien Little added 15 points for Hickory (11-1).