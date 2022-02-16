 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Statesville Christian wins state tournament opener
0 Comments

ROUNDUP: Statesville Christian wins state tournament opener

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
basketball logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Statesville Christian 54, Gaston Day 33

Grace Cole tossed in a game-high 18 points Tuesday to lead No. 4 seed Statesville Christian past Gaston Day in the opening round of the NCISAA 2A state tournament, 54-33.

The Lions (16-5) used dominant first and third quarters to distance themselves. They outscored the Spartans 20-5 in the first quarter, led 24-15 at halftime, and outscored them 16-4 in the third quarter.

Ansleigh Sherrill supplied 16 points, and Brenna Rae Bentley added 13.

The Lions host No. 5 seed Davidson Day (11-7) in the second round Thursday. The teams split their two regular-season meetings. The winner advances to the semifinals and will play either The Burlington School (17-7), seeded No. 1, or No. 8 seed Westchester Country Day (8-11).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 70, Hickory Ridge 61

MOORESVILLE—Behind Cole Callaway’s 20 points, No. 4 seed Lake Norman downed No. 5 seed Hickory Ridge 70-61 in the first round of the Greater Metro Conference tournament Tuesday night.

The second quarter played a pivotal role in the win. The Ragin’ Bulls led 20-13 after the first quarter, but the Wildcats outscored them 24-8 in the second quarter to pull ahead 37-28 at halftime.

Tre McKinnon chimed in with 15 points for Lake Norman. Alex Gruber and Davis Wagner each added 11 points. Wagner also had eight rebounds.

The Wildcats (15-10) face top seed Cox Mill in the semifinals Thursday at Lake Norman. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Coach Steve Forbes and Jon Scheyer talk about Duke's win over Wake Forest

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert