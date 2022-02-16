ROUNDUP: Statesville Christian wins state tournament opener

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Statesville Christian 54, Gaston Day 33

Grace Cole tossed in a game-high 18 points Tuesday to lead No. 4 seed Statesville Christian past Gaston Day in the opening round of the NCISAA 2A state tournament, 54-33.

The Lions (16-5) used dominant first and third quarters to distance themselves. They outscored the Spartans 20-5 in the first quarter, led 24-15 at halftime, and outscored them 16-4 in the third quarter.

Ansleigh Sherrill supplied 16 points, and Brenna Rae Bentley added 13.

The Lions host No. 5 seed Davidson Day (11-7) in the second round Thursday. The teams split their two regular-season meetings. The winner advances to the semifinals and will play either The Burlington School (17-7), seeded No. 1, or No. 8 seed Westchester Country Day (8-11).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 70, Hickory Ridge 61

MOORESVILLE—Behind Cole Callaway’s 20 points, No. 4 seed Lake Norman downed No. 5 seed Hickory Ridge 70-61 in the first round of the Greater Metro Conference tournament Tuesday night.