ROUNDUP: Statesville Christian triumphs big in tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Statesville Christian 52, Surry Home School 27
KERNERSVILLE—A dominant second half helped carry Statesville Christian to a 52-27 victory over Surry Home School during the Triad Baptist Titan Classic on Monday.
The Lions outscored Surry Home School (5-2) 31-11 after halftime.
Ansleigh Sherrill led six Statesville Christian scorers with 15 points.
Grace Cole and Brenna Rae Bentley also reached double figures for the Lions (7-2). Cole scored 14 points and Bentley supplied 12.
Alexander Central 52, Maiden 32
HICKORY—Hallie Jarrett scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds Monday as Alexander Central downed Maiden 52-32 in the first round of the Dick's Sporting Goods Classic.
Julianna Walter added 10 points to go with her five steals. The Cougars (10-0) led 15-4 after the first quarter. A 22-5 coring edge in the third quarter helped put the game out of reach. Maiden fell to 2-8.
Chesney Stikeleather and Sydney Hayes each chipped in nine points for Alexander Central.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 60, Fred t. Foard 20
HICKORY—Alexander Central went for the knockout punch early Monday in its 60-20 win over Fred T. Foard in the first round of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Classic.
The Cougars outscored the Tigers 20-2 in the first quarter. They outscored Fred T. Foard 29-8 in the second half.
Evan Presnell made 6 of 13 shots from the field and scored 14 points to lead the Cougars (9-1). He also dished out five assists.
Dusty Sigmon and Avery Cook added 11 and nine points, respectively, for Alexander Central. Fred T. Foard fell to 2-7.