ROUNDUP: Statesville Christian triumphs big in tournament

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Statesville Christian 52, Surry Home School 27

KERNERSVILLE—A dominant second half helped carry Statesville Christian to a 52-27 victory over Surry Home School during the Triad Baptist Titan Classic on Monday.

The Lions outscored Surry Home School (5-2) 31-11 after halftime.

Ansleigh Sherrill led six Statesville Christian scorers with 15 points.

Grace Cole and Brenna Rae Bentley also reached double figures for the Lions (7-2). Cole scored 14 points and Bentley supplied 12.

Alexander Central 52, Maiden 32

HICKORY—Hallie Jarrett scored 12 points and grabbed seven rebounds Monday as Alexander Central downed Maiden 52-32 in the first round of the Dick's Sporting Goods Classic.

Julianna Walter added 10 points to go with her five steals. The Cougars (10-0) led 15-4 after the first quarter. A 22-5 coring edge in the third quarter helped put the game out of reach. Maiden fell to 2-8.

Chesney Stikeleather and Sydney Hayes each chipped in nine points for Alexander Central.