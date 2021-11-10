 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Statesville Christian impressive in season debut; Langtree rolls to 2-0
ROUNDUP: Statesville Christian impressive in season debut; Langtree rolls to 2-0

basketball logo

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Statesville Christian 43, SouthLake Christian 16

HUNTERSVILLE—Statesville Christian seized control early Tuesday night and breezed to a 43-16 season-opening win over SouthLake Christian.

Brenna Rae Bentley canned three 3-pointers and led all scorers with 13 points.

The Lions built a 14-3 lead in the first quarter and led 23-5 at halftime. They held SouthLake Christian to single digits in every quarter.

Jordan Vaughn and Ansleigh Sherrill contributed nine and eight points, respectively, for Statesville Christian (1-0).

Langtree Charter 51, Greater Cabarrus 27

MOORESVILLE—Nakyla Heaggans pumped in a game-high 21 points as Langtree Charter rolled to a 51-27 victory over Greater Cabarrus on Tuesday night.

The Lions led 11-2 at the end of the first quarter and carried a 26-12 advantage into halftime. The Stallions (0-1) were unable to mount a comeback.

Lariyah Clark supplied 18 points for Langtree Charter (2-0), and Dayla Whitley added eight.

