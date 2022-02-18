ROUNDUP: Statesville Christian girls advance to NCISAA quarterfinals; North Iredell boys lose a heartbreaker

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Statesville Christian 43, Davidson Day 40
Behind a team-high 17 points from Brenna Rae Bentley, West No. 4 seed Statesville Christian turned back No. 5 seed Davidson Day 43-40 in the second round of the NCISAA 2A state tournament Thursday night.
The Lions (17-5) outscored Davidson Day 13-8 in the fourth quarter to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Ansleigh Sherrill added 14 points against the Patriots (11-8), who split their two regular-season meetings with Statesville Christian. Ava Hughes contributed eight points.
The Lions play at region top seed Wayne Country Day (22-6) on Saturday for a spot in the state semifinals.
Alexander Central 45, Freedom 35
TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central collected a game-high 19 points from Madeleine Jenkins as the Cougars defeated Freedom 45-35 on Thursday night in the Northwestern Conference tournament semifinals.
The Cougars (21-3) led 19-13 at halftime and fended off the Patriots. Kirstyn Herman and Sydney Hayes each added eight points. Herman also had 10 rebounds.
Alexander Central advanced to play Watauga in Friday night’s tournament final.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Lincoln Mustangs 47, North Iredell 46
DENVER—Drew Bean sank two free throws with 2.4 seconds left Thursday night and No. 2 seed East Lincoln defeated No. 3 seed North Iredell in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.
Bean led the Mustangs (22-4) with 13 points. Palmer Crichton, Jeremiah Jones, and Logan Craig each had nine points.
John Jackson Jr. and Dane Coltrane had 11 points apiece to pace the Raiders (17-8), who led 31-30 at halftime but trailed 40-35 entering the fourth quarter. Jackson Hawkins and Beckham Tharpe added 10 and eight points, respectively.
Lake Norman 61, Cox Mill 59
MOORESVILLE— The fourth-seeded Lake Norman Wildcats upset top seed Cox Mill 61-59 in the Greater Metro Conference tournament semifinals Thursday night.
Trailing 59-57, Cole Callaway put the Wildcats in front for good with an old-fashioned three-point play. Callaway scored driving to the basket and drew a foul with 14.9 seconds left.
No other details on the game were available.
The Wildcats (16-10) advanced to face No. 3 seed West Cabarrus in Friday’s tournament final. The Wolverines knocked off No. 2 seed Mooresville 77-70 in overtime on Thursday night.
Alexander Central 64, Hibriten 40
TAYLORSVILLE—Evan Presnell and Grayson Presnell each went 10-for-10 at the free-throw line and scored 18 and 13 points, respectively, as Alexander Central beat Hibriten in the Northwestern Conference tournament semifinals Thursday night.
The Cougars (21-4) collectively shot 93 percent (27-for-29) from the charity stripe.
Alexander Central led 26-17 at halftime and put the game away with a 25-11 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.
Avery Cook added 12 points for the Cougars, who advanced to play Freedom in Friday night’s tournament final.