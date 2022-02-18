ROUNDUP: Statesville Christian girls advance to NCISAA quarterfinals; North Iredell boys lose a heartbreaker

BOYS BASKETBALL

East Lincoln Mustangs 47, North Iredell 46

DENVER—Drew Bean sank two free throws with 2.4 seconds left Thursday night and No. 2 seed East Lincoln defeated No. 3 seed North Iredell in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament semifinals.

Bean led the Mustangs (22-4) with 13 points. Palmer Crichton, Jeremiah Jones, and Logan Craig each had nine points.

John Jackson Jr. and Dane Coltrane had 11 points apiece to pace the Raiders (17-8), who led 31-30 at halftime but trailed 40-35 entering the fourth quarter. Jackson Hawkins and Beckham Tharpe added 10 and eight points, respectively.

Lake Norman 61, Cox Mill 59

MOORESVILLE— The fourth-seeded Lake Norman Wildcats upset top seed Cox Mill 61-59 in the Greater Metro Conference tournament semifinals Thursday night.

Trailing 59-57, Cole Callaway put the Wildcats in front for good with an old-fashioned three-point play. Callaway scored driving to the basket and drew a foul with 14.9 seconds left.

No other details on the game were available.