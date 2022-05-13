ROUNDUP: South Meck turns back Lake Norman in extra innings

BASEBALL

South Meck 7, Lake Norman 6 (8 inn.)

MOORESVILLE—South Mecklenburg overcame a four-run deficit to beat Lake Norman in the second round of the 4A state playoffs Thursday.

The game was tied at 6 after seven innings. The Sabres scored once in the top of the eighth and held the Wildcats scoreless in the bottom half.

Grayson Peel had a hit and two RBIs for Lake Norman. Chase Wigginton and Will Anzalone each supplied two hits. Wigginton drove in one run.

Carson Cherry and Bryton Lawson each contributed one hit and one RBI.

Lake Norman finished the season 16-11.

SOFTBALL

East Forsyth 3, Lake Norman 1

KERNERSVILLE—East Forsyth scored three runs in the bottom of the third inning and held on for a 3-1 victory over Lake Norman in the second round of the 4A state playoffs Thursday.

The Wildcats scored once in the top of the seventh but were unable to complete the comeback.

No other details on the game were available.

Lake Norman finished the season 18-5. East Forsyth advanced to face Mooresville in the third round. That game will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Alexander Central 3, Weddington 0

TAYLORSVILLE—Faith Carrigan and Alexander Central shut out Weddington 3-0 in the second round of the 4A state playoffs Thursday.

Carrigan struck out 12 and scattered three hits.

Peyton Price finished 2 for 3 with an RBI. Kaylin Marlowe was 2 for 2. Anna Jordan had a hit and an RBI, and Chesney Stikeleather drove in a run.

The Cougars improved to 24-2.