ROUNDUP: South Iredell volleyball secures senior night victory over Mooresville

HIGH SCHOOL

VOLLEYBALL

TROUTMAN—Brooke Aeschliman and Kaitlyn Landis each supplied 11 kills on Tuesday as South Iredell swept Mooresville in Greater Metro Conference action.

The Vikings (10-7, 8-1) won 25-13, 25-22 and 25-17 on a night when they honored their seniors: Grace McClure, Ela Peck, Nicole Osborne, Josie McCoy and Landis.

Osborne supplied another 10 kills. Aeschliman and Osborne each contributed 11 digs, and Ela Peck made another 10 digs.

Kaitlyn Levan assisted 25 kills and Ella Morrison added 17 assists. Aeschliman served three aces as part of a well-rounded outing.

JV FOOTBALL

South Iredell 2, Mooresville 0

TROUTMAN—Kate Stimson provided eight kills and 10 digs Tuesday to help South Iredell turn back Mooresville in straight sets.

The Vikings won 25-14, 25-8.

Hannah Satterfield had 10 kills for South Iredell. Lila English handed out seven assists and served four aces.

OTHER SCORES

Boys soccer: Lake Norman 4, Mooresville 1; Cox Mill 7, South Iredell 0

Volleyball: Lake Norman 3, Hickory Ridge 0