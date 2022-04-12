ROUNDUP: South Iredell takes down Mt. Airy in nonconference baseball action

BASEBALL

South Iredell 10, Mt. Airy 8

TROUTMAN—South Iredell scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to surge into the lead and then held Mt. Airy scoreless in the top of the seventh inning to prevail 10-8 in Monday’s nonconference game.

J.P. Brandt drove in two runs for the Vikings (6-10, 3-5), who won for the third time in as many games despite committing six errors.

Tyler Hughesman was 2 for 2 at the plate. Gage Ostwalt and Michael Eichhorn each contributed one hit and an RBI. Ostwalt doubled. Gage Tomlin doubled, too.

North Lincoln 8, North Iredell 5

OLIN—North Lincoln defeated North Iredell in Monday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference game, 8-5.

The Knights led 5-1 after a four-run sixth inning. They added three runs in the top of the seventh.

The Raiders tried to mount a comeback in their last at-bat. They scored four runs but were unable to tie or take the lead.

Thomas Shumaker, Cole Johnson and Anson Strange each supplied two hits for North Iredell (4-9, 0-8). Strange had a double as part of a 2-for-4 effort. He drove in one run, as did teammate Kohen Ponder.

East Lincoln 17, West Iredell 1 (5 inn.)

East Lincoln scored seven runs in the top of the fifth inning to polish off a 17-1 win Monday over West Iredell.

The Mustangs finished with 16 hits.

Seth Huss drove in the Warriors’ lone run in the fourth inning with them trailing 10-0.

Talen Caton and Freeman Wallace had the only two hits for West Iredell (2-12, 1-8).

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 4, McDowell 1

MARION—Faith Carrigan and Kenzie Church both homered in the first inning Monday as Alexander Central downed McDowell 4-1.

Carrigan was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. She also doubled to aid her own cause in the pitcher’s circle.

Carrigan went seven innings, striking out 13 and allowing just four hits.

Ava Chapman had two hits for the Cougars (16-1), who combined for seven hits.

North Iredell 10, North Lincoln 0 (6 inn.)

OLIN—North Lincoln shut out North Iredell 10-0 in Monday’s Western Foothills Athletic Conference game.

Maicie Earnest had the only hit for the Raiders (4-11, 2-8). She also pitched, striking out two, walking none and allowing 12 hits.