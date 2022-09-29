ROUNDUP: South Iredell sweeps Hickory Ridge in volleyball

VOLLEYBALL

Vikings sweep Hickory Ridge

South Iredell 3, Hickory Ridge 0

TROUTMAN—Brooke Aeschliman recorded 15 kills and Kaitlyn Landis added 11 kills, leading South Iredell to a three-set sweep over Hickory Ridge in Wednesday’s Greater Metro Conference match.

The Vikings (9-7, 7-1) won 25-17, 25-14, 25-23.

Ella Morrison and Kaitlyn Levan handed out 16 and 12 assists, respectively.

Maggie Munday led the Vikings in digs with 16. Logan Shoemaker served two aces.

BOYS SOCCER

North Iredell 2, East Lincoln 1

DENVER—Garrett Chase and Reed Hassler each scored one goal Wednesday as North Iredell downed East Lincoln 2-1 in Western Foothills Athletic Conference action.

Alexis Luna finished with five saves in goal for the Raiders.

North Iredell improved to 7-7 overall and 3-4 in the conference.

The Raiders host West Iredell on Monday.

JV FOOTBALL

Alexander Central 52, Ashe County 22

TAYLORSVILLE—Jeremiah Whitaker carried the ball seven times for 123 yards and two touchdowns covering 54 and 25 yards Wednesday night to lead Alexander Central in a 52-22 win over Ashe County.

Ryan Young’s 79-yard kickoff return for a touchdown sparked a 30-point second quarter for the Cougars. They led 44-16 at halftime.

Jamison Rowe had touchdown runs of 42 and 20 yards for Alexander Central, which finished with 373 rushing yards as a team.

JV VOLLEYBALL

South Iredell 2, Hickory Ridge 0

TROUTMAN—Hannah Satterfield provided 11 kills and two aces on Wednesday as South Iredell turned back Hickory Ridge in straight sets, 25-20, 25-21.

Lila English supplied 18 assists and 15 digs for the Vikings.

Heena Ladani and Liz Winterhalter each contributed 17 digs in the winning cause.

OTHER SCORES

Volleyball: North Iredell 3, East Lincoln 0 (25-15, 25-16, 25-8)

Boys soccer: Lake Norman 2, South Iredell 1; North Lincoln 3, West Iredell 0

JV football: North Lincoln 27, North Iredell 14; Hickory Ridge 28, South Iredell 6