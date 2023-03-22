BASEBALL

South Iredell 5, Hickory Ridge 2

TROUTMAN—South Iredell beat Hickory Ridge 5-2 in Greater Metro Conference action Tuesday.

Zach Dillard and Tanner Byrd registered two hits apiece, including one double each. Byrd picked up two RBIs.

Brice Warren doubled and drove in two runs.

The Vikings (2-6, 2-1) fell behind 2-0 after Hickory Ridge scored one run in the top of the fourth inning. They bounced back to score five unanswered runs in the bottom half of the inning.

North Lincoln 3, North Iredell 1

OLIN—North Iredell managed just two hits in a 3-1 loss Tuesday to North Lincoln.

Tyson Combs hit a solo home run for the Raiders (3-5, 0-3).

Thomas Shumaker had the other hit for North Iredell.

Brooks Kinser and Hunter Baldwin combined to limit the Knights to six hits and two earned runs. Baldwin struck out five in his relief effort.

SOFTBALL

South Iredell 8, AL Brown 3

KANNAPOLIS—Caroline Constable went 2-for-3 with a home run and 4 RBIs to key South Iredell’s 8-3 win over A.L. Brown on Tuesday.

The Vikings (6-3, 2-2) plated two runs in the first inning and four in the second inning to take a 6-0 lead.

Hannah Mozeley recorded two triples and an RBI.

Carsyn Benfield doubled and drove in a pair of runs for South Iredell.

Lake Norman 9, Cox Mill 1

CONCORD—Kendall Robinson batted 4-for-4 and drove in two runs, leading Lake Norman to a 9-1 win Tuesday over Cox Mill.

Sophia Barone was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for the Wildcats (4-3, 3-1).

Zoe Watson was 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Jamie Bond, Kyera Combs, Kaylee Harris and Vivian Billiard each contributed two hits.

Billiard pitched seven innings for the win. The Chargers had six hits.

North Iredell 6, North Lincoln 4

OLIN— Andi Stroud went 2-for-3 with two RBIs on Tuesday as North Iredell defeated North Lincoln 6-4.

The Knights scored all four of their runs in the top of the first inning.

North Iredell responded with one run in the bottom half of the first and five in the second inning.

Barrett Williams drove in two runs for the Raiders (5-2, 2-1).

Kinley Feimister was 2-for-4, and Emma Norris had a hit and an RBI.

Kynlie Moss earned the pitching win. She scattered eight hits with no walks and three strikeouts.